Why isn't Memphis' WREG on DirecTV? Here's what we know

That means more than 10 million Americans throughout the country have now lost access to local news, traffic, weather, sports and entertainment programming, according to a news release from Nexstar, which owns WREG 3.

The ongoing dispute affects DirecTV, U-verse and DirecTV Stream subscribers.

Nexstar is the largest owner of U.S. TV stations and owns 159 local television stations in the country including WREG 3. The network also owns NewsNation and a stake in the CW broadcast network.

What is the disagreement between DirecTV and Nexstar?

DirecTV said in a news release that Nexstar is requesting the company pay double the current viewer fees to continue broadcasting their channels.

DirecTV also said since the end of 2022, Nexstar has threatened or removed stations it owns or controls from DirecTV.

“Nexstar has a long track record of forcing programming outages in an effort to unnecessarily raise prices for everyone at the expense of the communities they are licensed and entrusted to serve,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DirecTV, in a statement. “We will continue to work with Nexstar to reach an agreement and will take all necessary actions to provide our customers access to their favorite programming while protecting them from unwarranted price increases.”

Nexstar said in a news release the company has negotiated “tirelessly and in good faith” to reach an agreement with DirecTV since May. The company said it is offering the same market rates it offered to other distribution partners with whom it completed successful negotiations in the past year.

Gary Weitman, Nexstar executive vice president and chief communications officer, said in an email he could not comment on the status of negotiations, “Except to say that we are working hard to get an agreement in place.”

He said Nexstar offered DirecTV an extension to a date of their choosing up to Oct. 31, while the two media companies continue negotiating and they “flatly refused.”

“Nexstar’s contract with DIRECTV is four years old and out of date,” Weitman said. “They have benefitted during that time from paying below market rates to us even as they continued raising rates for their customers. In the meantime, as you’d expect, our expenses for programming, affiliate fees, and investments in new technology, equipment, and news expansion continued to increase.”

When will WREG 3 be back on DirecTV in Memphis?

There is no clarity on how long the negotiations between DirecTV and Nexstar will last.

Industry website Deadline Hollywood reported the impasse may take a while as America enters a summer sports and must-see-TV lull. The two-month-old WGA writers' strike, which already had stopped the flow of new programming, could be another factor to its longevity, Deadline reported.

A dispute between Mediacom and TEGNA that ended last year lasted more than 400 days.

What may DirecTV viewers miss?

Depending on how long the dispute lasts, viewers could miss the start of the 2023-24 NFL season and other various sports offerings. If the matter is not resolved soon, some Memphians could potentially miss the FedEx St. Jude Championship on TV in August.

“As a result of DIRECTV’s actions, subscribers will not be able to view Women’s World Cup Soccer, British Open golf, LIV Golf, MLB’s All-Star Game, and all of the entertainment programming provided by Nexstar’s network partners, CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, The CW and MyNet,” Nexstar said in a news release. “If the interruption in service continues for a protracted period of time, DIRECTV subscribers are at risk of losing access to pre-season NFL Football, and perhaps the opening games of the 2023-24 football season.”

How can DirecTV subscribers watch WREG 3?

DirecTV subscribers cannot watch WREG 3 until a new distribution contract is agreed upon with Nexstar. Viewers could add WREG 3 with an old-fashioned TV antennae or switch to a new provider like Hulu or Comcast.

