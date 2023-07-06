'I did something stupid,' says Akron business owner convicted in racially charged incident

Earl Kelvington, a long-time Akron auto shop owner, pleaded guilty to two minor charges for a racially charged incident at a bus stop.

Kelvington was ordered to obey all laws for a year and received a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

Kelvington Auto Service closed after the June 2020 incident and was later sold.

An Akron auto shop owner who brought a shotgun to confront a Black man at a bus stop in June 2020 admitted Thursday that what he did was wrong.

“I’m sorry,” Earl Kelvington said during his plea and sentencing in Summit County Common Pleas Court. “I did something stupid. I want to get this behind me.”

Kelvington pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to aggravated menacing and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, both fourth-degree misdemeanors. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of ethnic intimidation, the only felony he faced.

Judge Alison Breaux, who noted that Kelvington had been under the court’s supervision for three years, ordered him to obey all laws for a year and gave him a 30-day suspended jail sentence.

Kelvington, 69, of Tallmadge, was the long-time owner of Kelvington Auto Service in Goodyear Heights.

Incident sparks protests during volatile time

Police say Kelvington approached James Griffie, 29, as he waited on June 3, 2020, at a bus stop on Newton Street near Kelvington’s business. Kelvington had what appeared to be a shotgun across his lap. Griffie captured the incident on a phone video that was posted on Facebook and viewed thousands of times.

The incident sparked a great deal of interest from people in the community who thought Griffie was targeted because he is Black and Kelvington is white.

About 50 people protested on the streets outside Kelvington Auto Service a few days after the incident, calling for Kelvington to apologize.

The bus stop incident happened in the midst of heavy racial tensions in the United States following the Memorial Day death in Minneapolis of a Black man, George Floyd, after a white police officer pinned him to the ground while he was handcuffed. That officer was ultimately convicted of murder.

Protests around the country and in Akron called for an end to racial injustice. Black people highlighted times when they have been profiled doing everyday activities. In some places, protests resulted in damage to public property and businesses.

Victim agreed to plea deal, prosecutor says

Kelvington was originally charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a first-degree misdemeanor, and having firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. City prosecutors added additional charges, including a felony, after examining the evidence.

Kelvington was scheduled to go on trial next week.

Assistant Prosecutor Zach Neumann said Griffie, who at one point considered suing Kelvington but opted against it, was in agreement with the plea deal. Griffie wasn’t in court for Kelvington’s plea and sentencing.

“He wants this case to be over and believes this is a just result,” Neumann said.

‘He’s not a bigot,’ attorney says

Mike Callahan, Kelvington’s attorney, said Kelvington is a good man who raised his kids and grandkids and ran the auto shop that his family started in the 1920s.

“He’s not a bigot,” Callahan said. “He’s not a racist. He succumbed to the publicity at the time and was worried about his business. He handled it the wrong way.”

After this incident, Callahan said Kelvington closed his business and never reopened. He later sold it.

Breaux waived Kelvington’s fine, noting that he suffered a significant financial loss. She said she didn’t think probation was warranted because Kelvington had no problems while under the court’s purview.

“In a moment, you made a dumb mistake,” Breaux said. “You spent a long time on supervision. I think that’s penalty enough.”

“I wish you the best of luck,” she added.

Attorney says this was the best resolution of this case

Kelvington declined to comment after the hearing.

Callahan said he thought this was a good resolution for everyone.

“The community didn’t need a trial – didn’t need to rehash things,” he said.

Callahan said he had a Black minister and a police officer lined up to speak on Kelvington’s behalf as character witnesses if his case had gone to trial. He said finding people to vouch for Kelvington wasn’t difficult.

“He really is a good guy,” Callahan said.

