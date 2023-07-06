Open in App
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns sign CB Thakarius 'BoPete' Keyes, waive C Dawson Deaton ahead of camp

By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSeWW_0nIDKzdg00

The Browns made two transactions Thursday as they close in on two weeks from their first training camp practice.

The team announced it had signed cornerback Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes. It also released center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation.

Keyes spent last season bouncing around practice squads, finishing the season with the Browns' AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. He was originally drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Tulane University.

As a rookie, Keyes played eight regular-season and one playoff game for the Chiefs, including one start. He had eight combined tackles.

Keyes spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears after being an August cut by the Chiefs. He played in five combined games, four of those with the Colts, with one total tackle on the season.

Deaton was taken in the seventh round of the 2022 draft by the Browns. However, he tore his ACL during training camp last year and never played a game.

The Browns' rookies and quarterbacks report for camp July 19, with the veterans on July 21. The team travels to the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia on July 22, where they will spend nine days and conduct eight practices.

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ.

