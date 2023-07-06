Open in App
FOX 13 News

Victim of Utah road rage? Tell us your story

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xvd2p_0nIDKv6m00

It's no secret that road rage has become a serious and deadly problem on Utah roadways. The state currently tops the list of worst states for road rage with a "perfect score" of 100 out of 100.

FOX 13 News is taking an in-depth look at the road rage problem in Utah and want to hear from you. Have you been the road rage or aggressive driving, or have you been the driver behind a road rage incident?

Email us your story at news@fox13now.com or fill out the form below:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK11 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy