Incumbents win Coos-Curry seats

After a long and often heated election cycle, voters in Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative overwhelmingly voted for no change.

Just more than 2,600 voters cast ballots with incumbents Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robinson coasting to re-election.

The election for the board of directors seats was debated heavily largely due to the current board’s decision to move the co-op into the home Internet market.

Challengers Sue Gold and Gayle Wilcox decried the move, saying that taking on debt to open Beacon Broadband put the entire co-op and its members at risk. During the election, the challengers said the co-op members, as owners of the organization, were personally on the hook if Beacon Broadband was not successful.

They also said there is enough competition in Coos and Curry counties, with for-profit companies such as Ziply Fiber and Spectrum offering high-speed Internet in the counties.

But when the voters made their decision, they opted to keep the board in place.

In the Southern District 1 & 2 seat, which covers the Brookings and Harbor areas, McMahan received 1,663 votes to 883 for Sue Gold. Gold is a former county commissioner, but that experience did not sway voters.

In District 4, which includes the Port Orford and Langlois areas, Robinson received 1,502 votes to 850 for Wilcox.

According to a press release from the co-op, the CCEC board of directors’ election was administered by SBS DirectVote, an independent election service vendor with an established election process. SBS has a sophisticated chain-of-custody for election mailings to ensure accuracy and the highest level of security.

Elected directors will each serve three-year terms.