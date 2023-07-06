Junipero Gin to Host 2nd Annual Martini Week — With a Charitable Twist!

Junipero Gin, the original American craft gin, is set to host its second annual Martini Week, expanding its reach across the United States. Held from July 9 through 15, this nationwide celebration invites Martini enthusiasts to raise a glass and honor one of the world’s most beloved, iconic cocktails.

During this year’s Martini Week, participating bars and restaurants will showcase their unique martini recipes featuring Junipero Gin. Each signature Junipero Martini sold will contribute $2 to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a San Francisco-based, non-profit Order of queer and trans nuns devoted to community service and activism.

The funds raised will support the organization’s grant program, benefiting grassroots initiatives that serve marginalized communities and promote wellness, joy, tolerance and diversity. Direct donations can also be given to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence here .

Last year, Martini Week raised $12,000 for this worthy cause.

“We are thrilled to bring back Martini Week after a fun and successful first year in San Francisco and expand to new cities,” said Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co, according to a news release . “This allows more amazing bartenders the opportunity to share their Martini cocktail recipes with drinkers across the country. Junipero Gin encourages everyone to live their life unfiltered. What better way to do so than experimenting with unique recipes of our classic, iconic Martini? Also, we are proud to continue our work with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, expanding support of respecting diversity to additional chapters.”

This year’s participating bars and restaurants include ones from Oakland, Sacramento, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and San Francisco. A map of participating locations can be found here .

Interested in more gin cocktail celebrations that also raise funds for good causes? Check out Negroni Week and Bee’s Knees Week !

