When is England vs Spain Euro U21 2023 final? Date, time, city, stadium for men's European Championship match

By Feargal Brennan,

20 days ago

England have secured their place in a first UEFA European Under-21 Championship final since 2009 as Lee Carsley's Young Lions face Spain on July 8.

Carsley's team will be looking to go one better than the class of '09 and win a European title at U21 level, something they have not achieved since 1984.

Opponents Spain are far more experienced at winning trophies at this level, with five titles in total, a record alongside Italy.

The Sporting News looks at the key details for the final match in the 2023 Euro U21 tournament.

When is England vs Spain Euro U21 2023 final?

The final between England and Spain will take place on July 8, 2023 at the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia.

The stadium is home to FC Dinamo Batumi, and selected matches for the Georgian national team, with a with a capacity of 20,383.

England have won all three of their games played in the tournament at this venue as Spain have all played all five of their matches in co-host nation Romania.

England vs Spain date, kickoff time

Both sides have been superb en route to the final, winning all five of their combined group and knockout matches, with England yet to concede a goal in the competition.

However, the deciding factor could come down to experience, with Spain winning three of their past four final appearances.

This game at the Adjarabet Arena kicks off on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. local time . Here's how that time translates across some of the other major territories:

Date Kickoff time
USA Sat, Jul 8 12:00 p.m. ET
Canada Sat, Jul 8 12:00 p.m. ET
UK Sat, Jul 8 5:00 p.m. BST
Australia Sun, Jul 9 2:00 a.m. AEST
India Sat, Jul 8 9:30 p.m. IST
Hong Kong Sun, Jul 9 12:00 a.m. HKT
Malaysia Sun, Jul 9 12:00 a.m. MYT
Singapore Sun, Jul 9 12:00 a.m. SGT
New Zealand Sun, Jul 9 4:00 a.m. NZST

England vs Spain live stream, TV channel

TV channel Streaming
USA CBS Sports Network Paramount+, Fubo , ViX
UK Channel 4 UEFA  TV , Channel 4 online
Australia UEFA  TV
Canada UEFA  TV
Hong Kong UEFA  TV
India UEFA  TV
Malaysia UEFA  TV
New Zealand UEFA  TV
Singapore UEFA  TV

USA: The 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship is available to watch via the CBS Sports Network with streaming options on Fubo , Paramount+ and ViX.

Canada/Australia: With no national broadcaster in these nations carrying the tournament, fans can access each match via UEFA TV .

UK: A late agreement means Channel 4 will broadcast the match on free-to-air TV. Fans can stream the final through Channel 4's online offering or via UEFA TV.

