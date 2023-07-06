Indicted: Abilene woman accused of sexually assaulting friend’s underage son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of sexually assaulting her friend’s underage son has been indicted.

Veronica Cawrse was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday in connection to an investigation that began in January of this year.

Court documents state a child under the age of 17 made an outcry that he was assaulted by Cawrse, who was a friend of his mother.

The documents claim the child reported he was staying at Cawrse’s house when she, “held his hands above his head, pulled down his clothes. . . ” then sexually assaulted him for approximately 10 minutes before leaving the room.

When contacted by police, the documents state Cawrse, “declined to be interviewed”.

She was taken into custody in April and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond. No further information has been released.

