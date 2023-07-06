Open in App
BigCountryHomepage

Indicted: Abilene woman accused of sexually assaulting friend’s underage son

By Erica Garner,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BK15X_0nIDJv4Z00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of sexually assaulting her friend’s underage son has been indicted.

Veronica Cawrse was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday in connection to an investigation that began in January of this year.

Court documents state a child under the age of 17 made an outcry that he was assaulted by Cawrse, who was a friend of his mother.

The documents claim the child reported he was staying at Cawrse’s house when she, “held his hands above his head, pulled down his clothes. . . ” then sexually assaulted him for approximately 10 minutes before leaving the room.

When contacted by police, the documents state Cawrse, “declined to be interviewed”.

She was taken into custody in April and remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond. No further information has been released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says unknown suspect entered her bedroom, vomited on her
Abilene, TX14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy