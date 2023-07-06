Open in App
K-State and KU in top 10 of Big 12 preseason rankings

By Lainey Gerber,

20 days ago

IRVING, TX. ( KSNT ) – In the new 14-team conference, both K-State and KU football are in the top 10.

K-State sits at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes. Texas beat the Wildcats for the No. 1 spot with 41 first-place votes.

The Jayhawks are No. 9 in the rankings. It’s the first time since 2010 KU isn’t projected to finish last in the conference.

Full preseason poll:

  1. Texas
  2. K-State
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Texas Tech
  5. TCU
  6. Baylor
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. UCF
  9. Kansas
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Houston
  13. Cincinnati
  14. West Virginia
