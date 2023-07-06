Open in App
WHO 13

Goal reached to give Xavior Harrelson a headstone

By Natasha Keicher,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2JDI_0nIDIypN00

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Xavior Harrelson will finally have a headstone at his gravesite nearly two years after his passing.

Xavior, 10, went missing on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. In September of that year Xavior’s body was found and he was buried in Marshalltown that October. No arrests have been made in connection to his disappearance and passing.

Sherri Garrett learned that Xavior still did not have a headstone and decided she was going to do something about it. Garrett organized a can drive last month to raise money to help the family purchase a headstone.

After cans flooded in to the multiple drop-off locations the fundraising goal was not only met, but exceeded expectations.

In a post on the Xavior Harrelson Facebook group, the extra funds raised will be used to build a monument in Xavior’s honor. A donation will also be made to Total Choice in Grinnell and Joice with Molly’s Movement as a thank you for aiding the family in the search for Xavior, the post states.

