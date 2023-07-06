Open in App
Cameraman struck by throw has orbital fracture

20 days ago

The YES Network camera operator struck by an errant throw during Wednesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees sustained an orbital fracture.

Pete Stendel is at home resting and “he and his family appreciate everyone’s support,” the network announced on Thursday.

With his team leading 1-0 at Yankee Stadium, New York rookie Anthony Volpe hit a ground ball to second baseman Adam Frazier. After Frazier threw to second for the force, Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson made an errant throw to first baseman Ryan O’Hearn that hit Stendel and knocked him out.

The game was delayed for approximately 17 minutes as medical personnel attended to Stendel, who was positioned adjacent to New York’s dugout. He waved to the crowd when he was later taken off the field in a cart.

After the Orioles won the game 6-3, Henderson said of the wild throw, “Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going toward a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot. and I hope he’s doing all right. My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

–Field Level Media

