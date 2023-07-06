Raptors re-sign Jakob Poeltl, add Jalen McDaniels

Open in App
The Toronto Raptors officially re-signed center Jakob Poeltl and signed free agent forward Jalen McDaniels to multi-year contracts on Thursday.

The team did not disclose financial terms for either player.

However, ESPN previously reported that Poeltl’s deal is for four years and worth $80 million. McDaniels reportedly signed a two-year deal worth $9.26 million.

“Jakob brought an immediate presence on the floor when he returned to us last season. He’s a smart, hard-nosed rim protector,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a release. “We have been strong believers in Jakob as a player and as an individual since Day 1, and we are thrilled that he will be a Raptor for years to come.”

The Raptors acquired Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline in February. He averaged 13.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 26 games (25 starts) with Toronto. He also is a strong interior defender.

Overall, Poeltl averaged 12.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 72 games (71 starts) last season.

Poeltl, 27, is in his second tour of duty with the Raptors. He was chosen ninth overall in the 2016 draft and played two seasons with the club before being traded to the Spurs in the summer of 2018 as part of the deal in which Toronto obtained Kawhi Leonard.

The 7-foot-1 Poeltl has career averages of 8.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 488 games (235 starts) over seven seasons.

McDaniels, 25, averaged 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 80 games (24 starts) with Charlotte and Philadelphia last season. The Hornets traded McDaniels to the Sixers in February. He recorded nine games with three or more steals and five games with two or more blocks, per the team release.

“Jalen is a hard-working, defensive-minded player who we believe has tremendous potential for growth,” Ujiri said. “He brings versatility to both ends of the floor, and we’re excited to see him develop as a member of the Raptors.”

He averages 7.7 points and 3.8 rebounds in 198 career games (44 starts) with the Hornets and 76ers. The Hornets selected McDaniels in the second round of the 2019 draft.

–Field Level Media

