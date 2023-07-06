Open in App
WKBN

Browns add former Baltimore Raven to secondary

By Chad Krispinsky,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jgzo_0nIDHaqy00

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed cornerback Thakarius Keyes to a one-year deal.

Meteorologist running to benefit local woman who received kidney transplant: How you can help

The team has also waived center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation. Deaton was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2021 out of Texas Tech.

Keyes signed a futures deal with the Ravens back in January but was cut in May.

He has played in a total of 13 NFL games with one start between the Chiefs (2020), Colts (2021) and Bears (2021).

He spent the bulk of the 2022 campaign on the practice squads of the Texans, Falcons and Ravens.

For his career, he has totaled seven tackles.

Keyes was originally a 2020 seventh-round draft choice by Kansas City out of Tulane and also goes by the nickname “BoPete.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
What’s next for the Cleveland Browns Stadium? Haslams’ comments raise questions
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Football great Jim Brown’s life and legacy to be celebrated as part of Hall of Fame weekend
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Report: Youngstown native to workout for NFL team
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Pirates part ways with inspiring minor leaguer
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Report: Michigan’s Harbaugh expected to be suspended
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ5 hours ago
Lowe’s worker punched by shoplifting suspect, then fired, gets her job back
Rincon, GA1 day ago
Results released from weekend OVI checkpoint
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Police: Man wore employer’s shirt during robbery
Niles, OH2 days ago
Bedford Heights police officer loses battle to keep his K-9 partner
Bedford Heights, OH1 day ago
Warren man sentenced for having stolen gun
Warren, OH1 day ago
Barn a total loss in Middlefield fire
Middlefield, OH2 days ago
Man falls from hot air balloon in Connecticut
Guilford, CT2 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
JobsNOW: Recovery clinic is growing and hiring
Niles, OH1 day ago
Charity dog wash to benefit Lawrence County Humane Society
New Wilmington, PA15 hours ago
Report: Woman charged with assaulting Boardman officers
Boardman, OH1 day ago
Greenville man killed in Mercer County crash
Greenville, PA2 days ago
Woman charged in crash injuring Ohio trooper
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Pennsylvania State Police’s Mercer barracks is moving
Mercer, PA15 hours ago
Residents speak out on Austintown’s fire levy
Austintown, OH2 days ago
Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach
Neptune Beach, FL2 days ago
Report: Man pulled knife during parking lot dispute in Warren
Warren, OH2 days ago
Laundromat fire ruled arson; Investigators looking for person of interest
Howland, ME2 days ago
Pete Davidson avoids jail time after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy