Browns add former Baltimore Raven to secondary

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have officially signed cornerback Thakarius Keyes to a one-year deal.

The team has also waived center Dawson Deaton with an injury designation. Deaton was a seventh-round pick of the Browns in 2021 out of Texas Tech.

Keyes signed a futures deal with the Ravens back in January but was cut in May.

He has played in a total of 13 NFL games with one start between the Chiefs (2020), Colts (2021) and Bears (2021).

He spent the bulk of the 2022 campaign on the practice squads of the Texans, Falcons and Ravens.

For his career, he has totaled seven tackles.

Keyes was originally a 2020 seventh-round draft choice by Kansas City out of Tulane and also goes by the nickname “BoPete.”

