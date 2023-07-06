Open in App
Former Bengals Pro Bowl Running Back Blasts Team Over Ring of Honor Voting

By Wilton Jackson,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6wNC_0nIDHZv700

Corey Dillon, the former Bengals running back, is infuriated with the selection process for the franchise’s ring of honor.

Dillon, who spent seven seasons of his decade-long NFL career, still sits as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. However, the selection process for the prestigious honor consists of season-ticket holders and suite holders.

In an interview with The Athletic , Dillon did not hold back on his thoughts about the selection process, saying that it was “bulls---.” He also added that instead of it being a “popularity contest,” voting should be done by the franchise’s front office or a unique committee.

“This is football,” Dillon said. “You are going to put somebody who is more popular that somebody who got stats?... That’s bulls---. The s--- should come straight from the team. Half of the season-ticket holder people never seen half of us play.”

Dillon, a former second round pick in the 1997 NFL draft, rushed for no less than 1,000 yards in six of his seven seasons in Cincinnati. In ’03, his final season with the team, the former four-time Pro Bowler was limited to 541 yards and two touchdowns due to injury.

Ahead of the ’04 season, the Bengals traded Dillon to the Patriots. In his first season in New England, Dillon registered career highs in rushing yards (1,635) and rushing attempts (345) while finishing with 12 touchdowns and helping New England win Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles.

When Dillon retired in ’07, he finished his NFL career with 11,241 rushing yards on 2,618 carries and 82 touchdowns. However, more than 8,000 of his rushing yards came during his Bengals’ stint. Despite his production, the 48-year-old stated that he did not see himself entering the team’s ring of honor for a while.

“I’m pretty sure they will put f—ing Jon Kitna in there before they put me,” Dillon said, per The Athletic . “Matter of fact, Scott Mitchell will end up in that m-----f—er before I do.”

Cincinnati started its ring of honor in ’21. Currently, there are six people in the group: the franchise’s founder Paul Brown, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Anthony Muñoz, Isaac Curtis and Willie Anderson.

