Improvements mean a month-long closure of busy intersection in this East Pierce city

By Angelica Relente,

20 days ago

There’s an intersection in Sumner that’s getting a much-needed makeover.

The Main Street and Wood Avenue intersection will be closed to traffic for about four weeks starting Wednesday, July 5. Crews will begin excavating and grading the intersection, among other things.

Businesses in the area such as NAPA Auto Parts and Heritage Bank will remain open. Parking spaces along Main Street will also remain available.

The goal is to make the intersection more accessible and replace the aging traffic signal, according to the city of Sumner’s website .

The intersection will be raised, which means it’ll force drivers to reduce their speed and yield to pedestrians. There will also be an ADA-compliant sidewalk and some back-in angled parking spots.

City spokesperson Joseph McKinney wrote in an email the project has a $2.1 million price tag. It’ll be paid for by a $1.3 million federal grant and city funds.

