Britney Spears Slapped by Security Guard for Victor Wembanyama

Britney Spears has filed a police report after allegedly being assaulted by a security guard for NBA starVictor Wembanyama on Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

The incident reportedly happened at Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel in Las Vegas, where Spears was dining with husband Sam Asghari.

According to TMZ , who were first to report the news, the singer spottedWembanyama across the restaurant, and went over to say hello. When she tapped him on the shoulder, Victor Smith, the Director of Team Security for the San Antonio Spurs, reportedly backhanded her, knocking her glasses off and causing her to fall to the ground.

TMZ also reports that Smith apologized to Spears, adding that he didn't realize who she was in the moment. Spears' security team later filed a police report, alleging battery.

An eyewitness who was at the restaurant told ET,"Britney approached Victor and after being hit, she went inside Catch restaurant. Britney went and sat in a corner booth by herself. However, the table was actually Pauly Shore's who was in the bathroom. Pauly came out from the bathroom to see Britney Spears at his table. He politely asked for his bag that he left at the table and said hi to Britney. Sam and other members of Britney's team joined her at the table. Victor’s security apologized to Britney and she accepted the apology."

Wembanyama spoke to reporters on Thursday, and shared his account of events.

"I didn't see what happened, because I was walking straight and we were told, 'Don't stop,'" he recalled . "But that person grabbed me from behind -- not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind -- and so I just know the security pushed her away."

"I don't know with how much force, though. But security pushed her away," the 19-year-old NBA star added. "I didn't stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy the nice dinner."

Wembanyama said he didn't see Spears' face and didn't realize who she was until later in the night.

"At first I was like, 'No, you're joking,'" he said. "But, yeah, it turns out it was Britney Spears."

Asghari responded to the incident on his Instagram stories on Thursday, writing, "I am opposed to violence in any form, especially without justification in the defense of yourself or someone who is unable to defend themselves. Self-defense can be unavoidable, but the defense of any woman, especially my wife, is not debatable. I consider my reaction subdued considering what occurred, and I hope the man in question learns a lesson and changes his disregard for women. Thank you for your support."

"The violent behavior of an out-of-control security guard should not cast a shadow on the accomplishment of a great young man on the rise @wemby," he added. "The blame should fall on the coward who did this, the people who hired him without proper vetting, and a systemic culture of disregard for women within sports and entertainment."

Las Vegas Police also issued a statement to ET, saying, "On July 5, 2023, at approximately 11 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to a property in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard regarding a battery investigation.The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued.No further details will be provided at this time."

Wembanyama, a 7'5" power forward and center, was selected No. 1 overall by the Spurs at the 2023 NBA Draft last month, making him the tallest active NBA player and the first French player to be drafted with the first pick.

ET has reached out to Spears' rep and the Spurs organization for comment.

