Emergency legislation calls for independent counsel to investigate sexual harassment against former DC chief of staff, deputy mayor

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced emergency legislation that would re-examine sexual harassment complaints against Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former chief of staff and deputy mayor for planning and economic development, John Falcicchio, on Thursday.

Falcicchio stepped down from his chief of staff position on March 17 . On March 20, lawyers representing a District employee said that the city was investigating the claim that Falcicchio sexually harassed their client. The lawyers said that this behavior was “longstanding” and involved other workers.

On March 31, the lawyers said that they had a second client who had the same allegations as the first.

Under the proposed legislation, the Inspector General would have to hire an independent counsel to review reports from the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel (MOLC) to “determine if the methodology and conclusions it drew were justified.”

The independent counsel also would review any future formal or informal complaints.

“I don’t have any expectations for what a review of those will find,” Nadeau said in a news release. “That is the point – my analysis could be perceived as political, just as the MOLC’s can be. This is why we need independent investigations and, in this case, a review of the investigations that have taken place so far.”

The release added that the legislation was “a response to widespread concerns about the lack of an independent investigation of the complaints against Falcicchio.”

Bowser’s administration released the results of its investigation on June 19 , saying that it found Falcicchio sexually harassed a female staff member in 2022. A four-page summary said that he made unwelcome physical and sexual advances toward the staff member while she was in his apartment two times.

After the first encounter on September 28, 2022, and ending on March 8, 2023, Falcicchio sent thousands of messages to the woman on her personal cell via Snapchat. She said that they were unwanted and sexually charged and contained graphic videos.

There were other accusations raised against Falcicchio — including claims that he engaged in “sexual or attraction-based favoritism” — that the report said were unsubstantiated.

Nadeau said that the Inspector General already functions independently of the mayor and the council. Requiring an independent counsel “further ensures independence.”

The measure is the second one to tackle sexual harassment claims against employees. Nadeau submitted a bill a week earlier that would require independent investigations for any future sexual harassment complaints against any mayoral appointees.

The council will vote on Nadeau’s legislation on July 11. If a supermajority passes it, it would go into effect right away.

