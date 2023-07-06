OceanGate suspends all operations after implosion of Titan submersible

The company that owns the Titan submersible that imploded and killed five people is suspending all operations.

OceanGate, the owner of the sub that imploded on its voyage to the Titanic, is suspending all operations after five men were killed in the disaster.

OceanGate founder Stockton Rush, 61, died when the vessel imploded during an expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic last month.

British businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman Dawood, 19, were also killed along with British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and French underwater explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77.

Washington-based company OceanGate announced the development on its website on Thursday.

It reads: "OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."

OceanGate's website still included pages advertising trips to the Titanic as recently as last week.

The company, founded in 2009, sold trips on submersibles to the ocean's depths for a close-up look at shipwrecks and underwater canyons.

An investigation is taking place to determine how exactly the vessel imploded on June 18. Police have not ruled out criminal charges.

DNA from relatives of the five people who died when the Titan submersible imploded are being collected after "presumed human remains" were found near the wreckage.

Marine Board of Investigation's chairman Captain Jason Neubauer said: "I am grateful for the co-ordinated international and inter-agency support to recover and preserve this vital evidence at extreme offshore distances and depths.

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy. There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the Titan and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Experts believed the Titan 's catastrophic implosion would leave little for investigators to examine. However, large fragments of the vessel survived, including what appeared to be structural titanium rings, parts of the front viewport, large fragments of the covering of the submersible, as well s the presumed human remains.

Each piece, which was unloaded in St John's, Canada, last month, will be closely examined under a microscope to look for tears in the carbon fibre filaments. Investigations hope such tears will show where the rupture happened.