West Virginia Picked Last in the 2023 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

The Big 12 Conference revealed its 2023 preseason rankings, as voted on by the media, with Texas taking the top spot followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech

West Virginia sits dead last in the preseason standings at 14th after a ninth-place finish last year.

2023 Preseason Big 12 Conference Poll

1. Texas

2. Kansas State

3. Oklahoma

4. Texas Tech

5. TCU

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State

8. UCF

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly