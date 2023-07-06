Open in App
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Manhunt underway for shooter police say killed 30-year-old Rome man

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

20 days ago
Rome police have issued warrants for the man they say is responsible for the death of a 30-year-old man last month.

Te’Vian Markez Williams was shot at the Callier Springs apartment complex on Dodd Boulevard just before 2 a.m. on June 27.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators identified the shooter as Floydell Quinchard Smith. They have now issued warrants charging him with felony murder.

Smith has not yet been taken into custody and say anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Anyone who knows where Smith may be should call investigators at 706-238-5111.

