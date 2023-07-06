Open in App
HotNewHipHop

PartyNextDoor Continues Resurgence By Announcing New Single

By Jake Lyda,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7Ed4_0nIDCvOS00

PartyNextDoor had been pretty quiet as of late. His last album, Partymobile , dropped back in early 2020. Throughout the entire pandemic and up until now, the R&B artist wasn’t releasing any new music of note. Now, seemingly out of nowhere, he’s throwing out new tunes left and right. His latest release, a song titled “Resentment,” will drop tonight, July 6th. He posted a snippet of the track, which has now made the rounds on Twitter.

Two months ago, another unreleased PartyNextDoor song leaked onto the internet. “Bricks,” which features Drake , was created back in the More Life days of Drake’s career. It has a similar sample to the Drizzy song “Passionfruit.” Party also dropped “Her Old Friends” early this year, a sign of more things to come. With “Resentment” being the third appearance on a song this year — he was also on Diddy ’s “Sex in a Porsche” — PartyNextDoor is heating up for one heck of a comeback.

Read more: Drake Joins PartyNextDoor On Stage In Toronto & Confirms “PND 4”

“PartyNextDoor4” Coming Soon

The OVO artist has been pairing up with teammate Drake for a few stage performances, with Drizzy confirming PartyNextDoor’s next album release, PartyNextDoor4 . Party has also tweeted out, “P4 otw,” all but ensuring fans of plenty of new music on the way. From the snippet above, we can tell that Party is still one of the best R&B singers on the planet right now. He’s crooning over sultry sound and crackling beats, which is what his fans have come to expect.

PartyNextDoor has enjoyed a fairly successful career so far. PartyNextDoor4 will be his fifth studio album, returning to the normal naming of his albums after a brief Partymobile foray. Back in 2017, he racked up nominations, including two Grammy nods for Best R&B Song (“Come and See Me” with Drake) and Album of the Year (Drake’s Views , of which Party was a featured artist). The OVO alum will look to collect more accolades with the latest album. Sadly, we do not have a release date for the project; we’ll simply have to live with “Resentment” dropping tonight as consolation.

Read more: PARTYNEXTDOOR Brings “Her Old Friends” To Our “R&B Season” Update

[ Via ] [ Via ]

[ Go to HotNewHipHop to read more ]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drake Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Mother, Teases Bad Bunny Collab
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Tyreek Hill Ready To “Move On” From Marina Assault Allegations
Miami Gardens, FL17 hours ago
Amazon Deliveryman Hit in Head with Bottle, Robbed
Manhattan, NY14 hours ago
Unearthed Footage Shows 2Pac In The Streets Of Vegas Just Before His Murder
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Chael Sonnen Claims Steroid Use Caused Bronny James Cardiac Arrest
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Dave Chappelle Spits Bars After Snoop Dogg’s Set At Cincinnati Music Festival
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
King Yella Shows Bullet Holes Left In His Car After Shooting Attempt
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Atlanta’s Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO Arrests
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy