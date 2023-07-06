Baton Rouge hotel owner agrees to Civil Settlement Under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the United States has finalized a settlement agreement with IM Baton Rouge OPCO, LLC, owner and manager of the Residence Inn by Marriott Baton Rouge Towne Center Cedar Lodge (the “Marriott Towne Center”), to resolve civil claims under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

As specified in the settlement agreement, the United States alleges that Marriott Towne Center failed to maintain its facilities in accordance with applicable standards for accessible design, which are meant to ensure that public accommodations are readily accessible to and usable by individuals with disabilities, including individuals who use wheelchairs, to the maximum extent feasible. Marriott Towne Center has agreed to make specified remedial modifications to its parking, exterior routes, public restrooms, and designated accessible guest rooms, and to provide certifications to the United States of its remedial efforts.

The United States initiated its investigation of Marriott Towne Center in response to a complaint from an individual alleging the lack of accessibility in their designated accessible guest room at Marriott Towne Center, including their inability to move around their hotel room in their wheelchair, to access the restroom without moving the bed, and to bathe because their room lacked a roll-in-shower.

U.S. Attorney Gathe stated, “All Americans have the right to safe, accessible public accommodations. My office will not retreat from defending the mandates of equity and individual dignity secured by our country’s civil rights laws, including the ADA. I appreciate Marriott Towne Center’s cooperation during our investigation and their willingness to promptly correct the issues we’ve identified.”

Individuals with concerns about possible violations of the nation’s civil rights laws are encouraged to contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USALAM.Civil-Rights@usdoj.gov or to submit a report to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division at https://civilrights.justice.gov .

This matter was investigated by Assistant United States Attorney Katherine K. Green, who also serves as the Civil Rights Coordinator for the Civil Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The post Baton Rouge hotel owner agrees to Civil Settlement Under Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act appeared first on L'Observateur .