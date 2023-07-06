Open in App
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Victor Caratini's solo home run in the eighth inning lift the Brewers over Cubs in finale of back-and-forth series

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

20 days ago

In a series where big swings of momentum have been aplenty, the Milwaukee Brewers needed a big swing of the bat.

Victor Caratini delivered.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game, Caratini launched a go-ahead home run to lift the Brewers to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs to cap a wild, back-and-forth four-game series between rivals.

Caratini’s homer, which came on a hanging changeup from Michael Fulmer in a 1-2 count, served as a much-needed response to the Cubs tying the score just moments before on Yan Gomes’ two-out, two-run blast off reliever J.C. Mejia.

Joel Payamps , pitching for the sixth time in the last nine days as part of a heavily-worked bullpen, locked down the save with a scoreless ninth.

In a game with only 12 hits between the teams, seven were for extra bases and four for homers, which allowed for large, sudden shifts in the flow.

The key swing belonged to Christian Yelich , who with two outs in a tie game in the fifth, drove a three-run homer out to the opposite field against Cubs all-star starter Marcus Stroman to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead.

Milwaukee made Stroman, who entered with a 2.76 ERA, throw 39 pitches in that inning. Joey Wiemer delivered a big two-out RBI single to knot the score at 1-1 and extend the inning to allow for Stroman’s pitch count to elevate.

Freddy Peralta had nasty swing-and-miss stuff that resulted in 10 strikeouts, but a few big swings resulted in the Cubs tacking three runs on him in 5 ⅓ innings.

Cody Bellinger was a particular thorn in the Brewers’ side, driving in the game’s first run with a double off Peralta, then taking him deep for a two-run blast in the sixth that brought an end to Peralta’s day.

Then, after the Brewers had tacked on an insurance run on a Willy Adames sacrifice fly in the seventh, Bellinger singled with two outs against Mejia to bring Gomes to the plate in the eighth.

