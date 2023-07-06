Victor Caratini's solo home run in the eighth inning lift the Brewers over Cubs in finale of back-and-forth series

In a series where big swings of momentum have been aplenty, the Milwaukee Brewers needed a big swing of the bat.

Victor Caratini delivered.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth in a tie game, Caratini launched a go-ahead home run to lift the Brewers to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs to cap a wild, back-and-forth four-game series between rivals.

Caratini’s homer, which came on a hanging changeup from Michael Fulmer in a 1-2 count, served as a much-needed response to the Cubs tying the score just moments before on Yan Gomes’ two-out, two-run blast off reliever J.C. Mejia.

Joel Payamps , pitching for the sixth time in the last nine days as part of a heavily-worked bullpen, locked down the save with a scoreless ninth.

In a game with only 12 hits between the teams, seven were for extra bases and four for homers, which allowed for large, sudden shifts in the flow.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 6, Cubs 5

The key swing belonged to Christian Yelich , who with two outs in a tie game in the fifth, drove a three-run homer out to the opposite field against Cubs all-star starter Marcus Stroman to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead.

Milwaukee made Stroman, who entered with a 2.76 ERA, throw 39 pitches in that inning. Joey Wiemer delivered a big two-out RBI single to knot the score at 1-1 and extend the inning to allow for Stroman’s pitch count to elevate.

Freddy Peralta had nasty swing-and-miss stuff that resulted in 10 strikeouts, but a few big swings resulted in the Cubs tacking three runs on him in 5 ⅓ innings.

Cody Bellinger was a particular thorn in the Brewers’ side, driving in the game’s first run with a double off Peralta, then taking him deep for a two-run blast in the sixth that brought an end to Peralta’s day.

Then, after the Brewers had tacked on an insurance run on a Willy Adames sacrifice fly in the seventh, Bellinger singled with two outs against Mejia to bring Gomes to the plate in the eighth.

Who's hurt?: Milwaukee Brewers players injury updates for the 2023 season

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Victor Caratini's solo home run in the eighth inning lift the Brewers over Cubs in finale of back-and-forth series