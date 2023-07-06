Board overseeing New Orleans 911 defers action on embattled director

The board that oversees New Orleans' 911 system declined to take any action TODAY regarding the 911 system's director, Tyrell Morris. The board will hold another meeting on Tuesday.

Tyrell Morris is under a microscope after WWL-TV reported Morris may have altered public records after being involved in a car crash to get out of having the incident being reported to NOPD.

"After several hours of careful consideration by the board, the board recognizes the gravity of the current situation and the need for significant additional fact-finding," said board chairman John Thomas. "For this reason, the board plans to spend the next 72 hours to compile...all additional information needed, and meet again on Tuesday at 10 a.m."

Morris is resigning as OPCD director effective September 15, but several public officials have called for his suspension or removal before then. They include New Orleans City Council President J.P. Morrell and Vice-President Helena Moreno, and OPCD board member Dr. Brobson Lutz.