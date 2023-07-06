Open in App
Margot Robbie isn’t breaking character with her Barbie press looks

By By Jacqui Palumbo, CNN,

20 days ago

(CNN) — She may be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, but the boundaries between Barbieland and real life are blurring as Margot Robbie undertakes her whirlwind international press tour for the Greta Gerwig-directed movie, out later this month.

Robbie and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have fully committed to delivering some of Barbie’s iconic looks, which Mukamal has shared on Instagram. In one image, Robbie poses in a black-and-white striped summery Herve Leger dress that resembles the original Barbie’s beach romper in 1959. In another, she steps out at the Seoul premiere in two different hot-pink ensembles made famous with 1985’s ‘Day to Night’ Barbie: a knee-length suit and glittery tulle gown, updated by Versace.

Robbie’s commitment to staying in sartorial character on the red carpet has been dubbed ‘ method dressing ,’ following in the recent footsteps of the spidery details Zendaya donned while promoting “Spiderman: No Way Home,” Jenna Ortega’s gothic glamour for “Wednesday” and Halle Bailey’s, well, mermaid gowns for “The Little Mermaid.”

It’s a fashion tactic that appears to strike a chord, as excitement mounts for the summer blockbuster. (Warner Bros. Pictures, which is distributing the film, is also owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.) Images of her outfits have gone viral thanks to their nostalgia factor, while Mukamal has been praised for his creative and flattering takes.

See highlights from Robbie’s wardrobe below, which will be updated throughout the tour.

