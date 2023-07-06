Chamber celebrates Amazon Hub ribbon cutting today

The Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting July 6 for Amazon Hub.

The hub, located in Milton, Fla., distributes packages in bulk to local businesses who are involved in the Hub Delivery Program. According to Amazon’s website, each day the company will deliver packages to a local businesses, and the business owners or staff will deliver the packages to customers in their area when they have time during the day. The deliverers will get paid for every package they deliver.

Field Recruiter Chris Miller said the Milton distribution center is the closest to Atmore, and each business delivers to customers in a 6.5-mile radius.

Miller added that delivery drivers deliver between 20-50 packages per day, and all they have to do is scan them in and drop them off to the customer.

“We’re looking forward to what Atmore has to offer,” Miller said.

Sandi Williamson is the local representative for the area. Other recruiters who were present for the ribbon cutting included Chance McCurley, who is over a hub in Opp; and Recruiters Avery Wright, Melanie Williams and Chase Moulder.

Chamber Ambassadors, chamber board members and employees were also present for the ribbon cutting.

For more information on the hub program, visit www.amazon.com.

