St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: June 2023
By Jessica Rogen,
20 days ago
June saw some heartbreaks, with longtime Central West End favorite Juniper shutting its doors and Soulard's Sweet Divine saying goodbye. But, by the numbers, the restaurant industry looks to be booming, with more than double the number of openings than closings. That's what we like to see.
Of special note is the opening of Zanti's Deli in Sappington. A new concept from the longtime owners of Roberto's Trattoria, the deli represents a more easygoing way for Roberto and Annette Zanti to keep their feet in the industry door while providing a training ground for their children to get some experience.
For anyone who has sampled either restaurant's fare, that's a relief, indeed.
[content-4] Openings Daily Flavors, Festus Friendship Fli-Hi, Wentzville Neon Banana, Clayton Blissfully Popped, Maplewood Napoli Sea, St. Charles Zanti’s Del i , Sappington Abelardo’s Mexican Fresh, Vinita Park Billy G’s Finer Diner, Chesterfield Clementine’s, Edwardsville, Illinois World’s Bistro, St. Peters Taco Buddha, Kirkwood Condado Tacos, Downtown La Calle , Forest Park Southeast Billy’s on Broadway, Downtown Tealux Café, Ballwin The Wood Shack, Soulard Big Rod's Roadhouse, Waterloo, Illinois Anita Café & Bar, Midtown Berry Box Superfood Bar , Midtown
Closings Lousie's on the Loop , University City Gather, McKinley Heights Frankie Tocco’s Pizzeria, St. Charles The Sweet Divine , Soulard CC's Vegan Spot, Princeton Heights Pasta Plus, Clayton The Greek Kitchen, Kirkwood Juniper, Central West End
