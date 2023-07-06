FIU Football: 12 Panthers Named to Phil Steele 2023 Preseason All-C-USA Team

First Team: Linebacker Donovan Manuel and Tight end Josiah Miamen

Second Team: Long Snapper Jackson Lee

Third Team: Center John Bock II, defensive tackle Jack Daly, cornerback Hezekiah Masses, and safety CJ Christian

Fourth Team: Wide receiver Kris Mitchell, guard Jacob Peace, defensive tackle Jordan Guerad, linebacker Alex Nobles, and punter Daton Montiel

First Team

Last season, linebacker Donovan Manuel had 97 total tackles, 48 solo tackles and one sack. This was alongside now-former Panther Gaethan Bernadel who led the team in total and solo tackles, but Manuel came in third in solo tackles and second in total tackles.

With Bernadel off to Stanford, Manuel will have to step up and is a nice choice for the first team given that he will be the main linebacker in the group and will have an increased workload throughout the season.

Josiah Miamen didn't receive many targets which is why he only had 27 receptions, 242 yards and one touchdown in 2022. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that starting tight end Rivaldo Fariweather didn't receive too many targets either under the David Yost offense.

Miamen projects as the starting tight end given not only his 6'4", 245 pound stature, but his wealth of experience team role as a vocal leader. "I just watched a bunch of leaders from my old school (University of Iowa) and when I came here I felt as if it was a missing piece," said Miamen. "I inserted that missing piece instead of not letting it be there at all."

Miamen realizes that expectations are high for him, but did not express concern about it.

"I've done everything I felt that I've needed to do ability wise," Miamen said. "The stars just need to align, the ball needs to come my way and if it does, I am going to make something happen every time it comes."

Second Team

Long snapper Jackson Lee, who played in every game for FIU this past season, was a big factor in punter Daton Montiel's 2022 Ray Guy award nomination. Lee will once again be the main long snapper in 2023, so the chemistry between Lee and Montiel will grow from there, as well as kicker Chase Gabriel who made seven out of twelve field goals in 2022.

Third Team

John Bock II started all but one game in 2022 Bock is a 6'3", 305 pound center, expected to be the team's starter in 2023. With the departures of key offensive linemen in Lyndell Hudson Jr. and Shamar Hobby-Lee, FIU's new offensive line will need to gel quickly. For Bock II, the competition is better than ever with starting spots being up for grabs. "I would say, with the two guys leaving, the competition is even more," Bock II said. "I feel like we are a hungrier o-line, and I feel like we are a better group."

Bock II was also named Offensive Rookie of the Year in C-USA by Pro Football Network on top of making it in C-USA’s all-freshman team in 2022.

Jack Daly, a transfer from Bryant, had 18 solo tackles, 27 total tackles and two sacks at the FCS level in 2022. Daly provides experience in a 3-4 system and is a prototypical zero technique, nose guard at 6'3", 335-pounds

"He's big, he's powerful, he's strong," said MacIntyre of Daly. "We are really excited about having his size in there." .

Starting six games in 2022, Hezekiah Masses had 12 solo tackles, 25 total tackles and four passes deflected. Masses was named the Conference USA Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Network.

In 2022, CJ Christian had 17 total tackles and one interception as he started in four games, but missed seven games due to injury. With Christian now healthy once again in a defense that lost Conference USA All-Freshman team selection Demetrius Hill, Christian will need to step up to make an impact this upcoming season.

Fourth Team

With the departure of Tyrese Chambers, Kris Mitchell is the next wide receiver to take the role of the WR1. Last season, Mitchell played in every single game, but only started in eight games. This season, the expectation would be for him to start every game and try to become the wide receiver one that Chambers was for the past two seasons.

Jacob Peace started 10 out games in 2022. The 6'5", 305-pound guard will continue to be a central piece of the offensive line.

With a total of 34 tackles and three sacks, Jordan Guerad had the second most sacks on the team in 2022, just behind Shaun Peterson Jr. With that being said, Guerad will play a bigger role in the defense as Peterson, and others, have left via the portal.

Alex Nobles had a nice first season for FIU as he had 21 solo tackles, 31 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and even a touchdown. The expectations for someone like Nobles rise not only because he is a senior and has experience, but because of the season he had in 2022. Nobles played in 11 out of the 12 games in the season and started 10 of those games.

Daton Montiel Montiel will once again be the main punter for FIU in 2023 and hopefully contend for the Ray Guy award once again.