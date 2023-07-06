Toledo Botanical Garden jazz concert canceled

Due to a rain forecast, Thursday’s Jazz in the Garden concert has been canceled.

The 6:30 p.m. performance by the Toledo Jazz Orchestra at Toledo Botanical Garden was set to be the this year’s first performance in the Jazz in the Garden series.

The live concert series is scheduled to continue each Thursday through Sept. 7 at the Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. in Toledo.

Event organizers do not know yet whether Friday’s performance will be rescheduled at a later date.

For more information, visit metroparkstoledo.com .