Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet Affleck Pops in White Summer Dress & Platform Espadrilles for Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July Party With Jennifer Lopez

Violet Affleck put her own chic twist on all-white dressing as she attended Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in the Hamptons, New York, on Tuesday, with father Ben Affleck and stepmother Jennifer Lopez.

The 17-year-old wore a white A-line dress that featured a pleated bodice with a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps that were tied at the shoulder. The chiffon skirt cascaded into an asymmetrical hemline which created a flowing look.

Violet solely accessorized the look with a pair of gold earring huggies and a pair of clear oval glasses. She kept her light brown hair in two ponytails complimenting her subtle makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The daughter of Jennifer Garner completed the look by slipping into a pair of gray platform espadrilles. The open-toe sandals featured a strappy design that ended with an ankle strap. The white outsole lined the espadrille sole which brought about 2 inches of height to the look.

As for her father, the “Air” actor wore a V-neck t-shirt with an off-white blazer and jeans. Ben completed his look with white Nike sneakers. The low-top shoes featured an off-white lining and a metallic silver Swoosh logo on the side of the upper. The sneakers were completed with a beige rubber outsole.

Other stars were seen attending the all-white holiday party, including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, who posted a now-viral TikTok video wearing a Loewe dress and Femme LA heels.

The last time we saw Violet Affleck was attending the White House State Dinner in December with her mother. The mother-daughter duo arrived wearing black gowns while Violet finished her look wearing fiery red pointed-toe pumps .

The teenager often gravitates toward casually chic ensembles. For footwear, she often is seen in casual sneakers or chunky sandals.

