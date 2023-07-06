Assault suspect found hiding on roof of trailer following traffic stop

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week, Odessa Police officers, while conducting surveillance in an unrelated case, arrested a suspect accused of allegedly assaulting his family late last month. Mario Bernal, 42, has been charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Evading Arrest.

According to a report, on June 24, officers were dispatched to an active mobile disturbance in the 500 block of Lindberg and the surrounding area after a woman called 911 and said her husband had intentionally struck her vehicle. At the scene, in the 100 block of E Ada, officers found a Hyundai Santa Fe followed by a black Dodge Ram traveling eastbound. Investigators tried to conduct a traffic stop but said the driver of the Ram, later identified as Bernal, refused to pull over and left the scene.

Investigators then spoke with the driver of the Santa Fe, who said she’d had an argument with Bernal and that he’d punched her in the face and then followed her in his truck and intentionally crashed into the rear of her vehicle, occupied by four other people, including their young children. She said following the crash, she stopped, and Bernal approached her vehicle and tried to pull her from her seat.

Officers were unable to locate Bernal following the incident; however, on July 3, officers were conducting surveillance at a home occupied by a wanted shoplifting suspect and found Bernal’s Ram parked outside. Soon, Bernal and another man exited the home and officers tried again to conduct a traffic stop- during that stop, Bernal reportedly ran again.

Officers returned to the home they were previously surveilling and found the shoplifting suspect they were searching for- she reportedly told investigators that Bernal had run back to the house and out the back door. During a search of the surrounding neighborhood, investigators found Bernal hiding on the roof of a trailer in the 900 block of Prarie- he was arrested and taken into custody.

Bernal has since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a combined $225,000 bond.

