For disaster victims trying to rebuild their lives, their last hope: volunteer groups

A day that began with clear, blue skies for LeeOtis Hubbard Gladney ended with destruction during nightfall, when a March 24 tornado swept through Amory.

A nightmare followed the terror of that night as Gladney soon realized her path to recovery would not be easy. After experiencing insufficient help from her insurance company, and little from the federal government, she became one of thousands who have relied on volunteer assistance to recover from a disaster.

The night of the storm, Gladney sat in her brown recliner listening to the weather forecaster track the storm. She assumed the tornado would not cause substantial damage to Amory based on past times when the tornado did not touch down.

But once the forecaster started praying for Amory, reality sunk in. Gladney’s granddaughter called, asking if Gladney could make it to her house. Then the power went out.

Gladney, who had knee surgery just a week before, struggled to move to find shelter in her home.

Soon her grandson, Rafael, rushed into the house and assisted her, along with her cane, behind a couch. He placed her on the floor and threw a mattress off a bed to cover Gladney, her husband and her younger son, Leonard.

A couple of minutes after Rafael left to protect his own family, sirens blared, high winds roared outside, and the carport’s tin roof in the backyard began to crumble. Leonard gripped Gladney’s hand for comfort as an unsettling atmosphere lingered over the family.

“After a while, it was all over,” Gladney said as her voice trailed off. “It was all over.”

Residents are still in the process of rebuilding, 95 days after a series of deadly tornadoes and strong thunderstorms swept across Mississippi – killing at least 25 people and leaving a 100-mile trail of destruction.

Gladney is one of those residents in Amory.

The morning following the storm, her daughter, Tujuana Hampton, pleaded with Gladney to leave her home, but she refused. It took Hampton two days to get Gladney out of the house, insisting she could either walk or be carried.

“When we got outside, she turned and looked at the damage to her house. She almost passed out,” Hampton stated.

Two unrooted trees rested on top of Gladney’s home, parts of the ceiling were damaged, and the foundation of her home had shifted.

LeeOtis Hubbard Gladney at her Amory home on Thursday, June 15, 2023, where a recent tornado caused a large tree to fall on and severely damage her home. Gladney is in the process of moving out of her tornado damaged home. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today