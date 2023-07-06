Open in App
Leader Telegram

Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium by wild throw has an orbital fracture

By AP,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ch9TZ_0nICxvZa00

NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman hit in the head by an errant throw Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium has an orbital fracture and is home resting, the YES Network said in a statement Thursday.

Positioned right next to the New York Yankees’ dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play in the fifth inning.

Stendel was taken to the hospital, and YES said late Wednesday he was conscious and undergoing tests. The network provided an update Thursday saying he had been released.

“Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don’t want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he’s doing all right,” Henderson said following his team's 6-3 victory. “My prayers go out to him. I’m just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him.”

The game was delayed about 17 minutes as the Yankees' athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark.

Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause from the crowd of 36,022 as he was driven along the warning track behind home plate.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde also said it was a frightening scene that was “awful” to be a part of.

“He gave the peace sign coming off the field but that was tough to watch and hopefully he’s OK,” Hyde said.

After the game, Henderson was asked if he was shaken up.

“I’m doing pretty fine. Yeah, it sucks that happened to him, but it’s just trying to play the game hard. Sometimes that happens," he said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Tragic but Preventable Fatality in Florida: The Outcome of a Toddler Driving a Golf Cart
Fort Myers, FL8 days ago
A New Start: Chicago Migrants Being Given Rental Assistance, Leaving Shelters, Finding New Homes but Challenges Remain
Chicago, IL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy