DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, July 5 (KNN) — A vehicle burned on a Downtown Los Angeles street late Wednesday night.

Gabriel Pabon / KNN

The Los Angeles Fire Department was dispatched around 11:12 p.m. to a vehicle fire on 15th Street just east of Central Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found a Kia SUV fully engulfed in flames. The flames were doused in just a few minutes.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

