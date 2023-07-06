‘Shooting Stars’ Depicting LeBron James’ Early Life Is Most-Watched Original Film On Peacock



LeBron James’ teenage journey as portrayed in the made-for-television movie Shooting Stars takes the top spot on Peacock. The dramatic portrayal of his life story stands as the platform’s most viewed original film since its first four weeks of availability. Exclusively reported by Deadline , Peacock currently houses nine original movies.

The film reveals how LeBron James and his childhood friends became the top high school team in the country after a controversial decision, eventually building the base for James’ historic professional career.



Shooting Stars features Marquis “Mookie” Cook, Wood Harris, Caleb McLaughlin, Khalil Everage, Avery S. Willis, Jr., Sterling “Scoot” Henderson, Dermot Mulroney, Natalie Paul, Diane Howard, Algee Smith, and Katlyn Nichol.

Pictured: (l-r) Scoot Henderson as Romeo Travis, Caleb McLaughlin as Lil Dru Joyce III, Mookie Cook as LeBron James, Avery S. Wills, Jr. as Willie McGee, Khalil Everage as Sian Cotton



“Ultimately, I just try to look at it like there’s no pressure with anything I do,” explained Mookie of his acting debut as the NBA Allstar to MovieWeb . “It’s life at the end of the day. I just choose to commit to try my best at whatever it is and however it comes out, it comes out. If it’s a bad result, I just have to bounce back the next day.”



“Going into the film, I didn’t realize — besides loving basketball — how much more I could relate to Dru,” added McLaughlin of his role. “But I eventually saw how, on a personal level, we both have a competitive nature. Dru and I are both just competitive. He loved proving people wrong, and I felt that. How he responds to things? That’s exactly how I feel. When people try to pull me down or throw negativity at me and think that’s gonna work? No! That only builds me up.”



Rachel Winter and Terence Winter produced the film along with Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company . Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson also producing. Watch the trailer for Shooting Stars below and stream the film in full on Peacock.

