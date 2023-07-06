BYU Voted to Finish 11th in Preseason Big 12 Media Poll

On Thursday, the Big 12 conference released the preseason Big 12 media poll. Texas was picked to finish first while 2022 champion Kansas State was picked to finish second. 2022 national runner-up TCU was voted to finish fifth in 2023. BYU, who will play in the Big 12 for the first time in 2023, was picked to finish 11th. Below is the complete 2023 Big 12 media preseason poll.

Big 12 Preseason Media Poll

*() indicates first place votes

Texas (41) Kansas State (14) Oklahoma (4) Texas Tech (4) TCU (3) Baylor Oklahoma State (1) UCF Kansas Iowa State BYU Houston Cincinnati West Virginia

Of the four newcomers in the Big 12, BYU was picked to finish second behind only UCF.

Texas received 41 of the 67 first-place votes. BYU travels to Austin in late October to take on the Longhorns. BYU will not face Kansas State who was picked to finish second in the conference standings. Oklahoma and Texas Tech, who finished third and fourth respectively in the preseason poll, will travel to Provo to play BYU at Lavell Edwards Stadium this Fall.

BYU will also take on the two teams picked to finish last in the conference: West Virginia and Cincinnati. The Cougars host Cincinnati in Provo for their first conference home game in the Big 12. They will travel to Morgantown to take on West Virginia in November.

For BYU, this is the first time the Cougars have been members of a conference since 2011. The Cougars are coming off over a decade of being an FBS independent. During that time, BYU played the likes of Texas, Wisconsin, LSU, Nebraska, USC, Washington, Arkansas, Arizona State, and Utah among many other Power Five programs. Over the last two years, BYU has played against 12 Power Five teams. BYU went 8-4 in those 12 games.

The Cougars will take on 10 Power Five programs in 2023, a program record.

