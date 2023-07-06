SI Swimsuit Model Olivia Dunne Launches Fund to Help Female Athletes

Gymnast and SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne is making history helping fellow women in sports.

On July 6, she announced her partnership with Bayou Traditions to launch The Livvy Fund, which will connect female athletes at LSU with top-of-the-line brands to secure NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deals.

Dunne broke the news with a statement given to Sports Illustrated , detailing her initiative.

"I really just hope that [The Livvy Fund] is the first of many. I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can," she shared. "I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men's. We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal."

The 20-year-old athlete is currently the highest-paid NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) female athlete, with a net worth estimated to be over $2 million. She began making a hefty sum after the NCAA allowed student athletes to accept sponsorship deals in 2021. Now, Dunne just wants to make sure that other women are joining her at the top.

"The collectives mostly go to the men's sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities," she said. "It's very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands. Over the past two years, I've learned so much from these brands, so I just want to help educate others and help give equal opportunities."

In an Instagram story, Dunne expressed her excitement at this major news, writing,"So excited to be launching The Livvy Fund to provide NIL opportunities exclusive to women's sports at LSU!"

