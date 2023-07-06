What Was The Weirdest, Most Unexpected Thing That's Changed About Your Body As You Get Closer To Menopause?

As a woman in my late 30s, I've found myself getting increasingly curious (and nervous) about the physical changes that menopause can bring. But like much of women's health, menopause remains under-researched and, therefore, mysterious. Like, did you know that doctors don't even know what causes a hot flash???

I feel like if men got hot flashes, there would be a fully government-funded investigation and race for the cure, but that's another post...

So, if you've experienced changes during perimenopause or in menopause that took you by surprise, I'd love to hear from you!

Maybe your caffeine tolerance suddenly took a nosedive when your estrogen dropped. You used to drink five cups of coffee a day and feel just fine, but one day, just half a cup started giving you the jitters.

Or perhaps you started getting a weird burning sensation in your mouth that's super distracting. Your doctor said everything looks fine, and that this feeling can be caused by changes in your hormone levels.

Or maybe you suddenly developed a new allergy to something that had never bothered you before. Your skin just decided that it didn't like polyester anymore one day, so you ended up having to get rid of a bunch of clothes and invest in natural fiber materials instead.

Tell us about your unexpected menopause symptoms in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.