Open in App
Louisville Public Media

This week ‘In Conversation’: What brings tourists to Louisville?

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kfZ0_0nICx7xr00

When The New York Times recommended their top 52 destination spots for this year , Louisville landed smack between cities in Greece and Brazil and even outranked some places in Italy and Spain.

Tourism is big business in Louisville, and this week on “In Conversation,” we’ll meet some of the folks working to make sure business keeps booming.

We’ll take a look at downtown tourism and measures to get more Louisvillians from outlying areas to venture back for museums, dinners and shows. And we’ll check on the outlook for the rest of 2023, as our hospitality industry still attempts to rebound from the early days of COVID-19.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FOUND! Alicia Navarro Walks Into Police Station After Disappearing Four Years Ago
Glendale, AZ6 hours ago
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR9 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy