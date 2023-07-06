Flock cameras help Gwinnett police track down suspect who stole victim’s car from gas station

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Flock cameras, along with a crime response center, helped police track down a suspect who stole a Mercedes-Benz from a Lawrenceville gas station last month.

On June 29, just after 2 p.m., Gwinnett officers were called to the gas station on Duluth Highway about a stolen vehicle.

When police arrived, the owner of the vehicle told officers that he had parked his 2009 Mercedes-Benz E350 next to a gas pump and went inside the store.

Gwinnett authorities said the owner did not know his license plate number or VIN.

While officers were taking the report, an analyst with the Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center used a database to search for the car’s license plate number. After a brief search, the tag number was found.

Officials were able to use Flock cameras in the area to help locate the man’s stolen car. An officer nearby found the car unoccupied in the left lane of SR 316 near the Buford Drive overpass.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Kattie Chantel McCoy of South Carolina, was located near Buford Drive and Lendon Lane.

The victim’s car was recovered and McCoy was arrested. McCoy is charged with one count of theft by taking. Officers said McCoy was arrested after a separate incident on May 26 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.