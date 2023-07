A memorial service is incomplete at this time for Tony Randle Lee, 58, of Baileyton.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Lee passed away July 3, 2023 at CRMC. He was born Aug. 11, 1964 to Euel Louis and Helen Ruth Davidson New.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Junior New and Ricky Lee.

Survivors include his brothers, Robert (Melba) New, James (Patricia) New, Curtis New; sisters, Billie Sue Lennox, Dorothy (William) Carpenter, Janie Riddle; family and friends.

