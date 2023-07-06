Open in App
USA TODAY

Climate Point: Global heat record set again and again

By Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY,

20 days ago

We know. It's summer. It's hot.

But it's really, really hot. Across the globe. A new high global temperature record was set on Monday, on Tuesday and again on Wednesday .

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news. I'm Dinah Voyles Pulver, a national reporter on USA TODAY's climate, weather and environment team.

It's entirely likely that the global average temperature record will be broken again over the news few weeks, Robert Rohde, lead scientist for Berkeley Earth, wrote on Twitter this week. "Global warming is leading us into an unfamiliar world," he said.

The NOAA data, graphed by the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer, shows the 62.9 degree global average on Tuesday was the warmest on records dating back to 1979. However, Rohde pointed out a broad array of other data points allow scientists to look back farther into the instrumental measurement history and make comparisons.

With unusually warm temperatures blanketing 40% of the world's oceans , summer in the northern hemisphere and a strengthening El Niño, there's little escape from the heat.

Already this summer deadly heat , heat domes and wildfires have affected tens of millions of Americans. Experts say there's no relief in sight for the smoke from Canadian wildfires, which could periodically cause problems the rest of the summer.

Federal forecasters say above-normal temperatures are expected throughout a majority of the U.S. during July, August and September, writes Doyle Rice, one of USA TODAY's weather, climate and science writers.

Keith Matheny at the Detroit Free Press did a deeper dive on those Canadian wildfires and what the future holds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGrcD_0nICvIf100
The national temperature outlook for the months of July, August and September. Most of the U.S. should see a warmer-than-average summer, especially along the East and West Coasts and across the southern tier of the nation, forecasters say. Climate Prediction Center

With a hot summer, fueled by an El Niño and global climate change, we can't stress this enough: Take precautions if you're going to be outside.

Deadly heat

In recent weeks, a teenager died while hiking with family in the heat at Big Bend National Park, a postal worker died while delivering mail and a man died while driving through Death Valley.

Extreme heat is the deadliest weather-related event in the United States , writes Adrianna Rodriguez, a national reporter with USA TODAY. It kills more people than tornadoes or hurricanes – combined.

Federal agencies report about 700 Americans die each year from extreme heat, but some studies suggest it could be more than twice that. Part of what makes a heat wave so dangerous is lack of awareness, experts say.

These safety tips can help you address extreme heat.

Heat isn't the only summer hazard of course. This summer has seen a spike in rip current drownings in the Florida Panhandle and tornado activity is up as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFvfb_0nICvIf100
A sign warns of extreme heat danger inside Death Valley National Park in Inyo County, Calif. A large portion of the southwestern USA was on alert June 9 for a potentially deadly heat wave that could push temperatures as high as 117 degrees. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Wind energy in the headlines

In the Northeast, the past couple of weeks have seen a number of developments on the wind energy front.

Around the nation

Birdwatchers are braving the heat in Southwest Florida to get a look at a rare tern, Southeastern coastal cities saw high tides this week and sea lions are getting sick off Santa Barbara.

For stories requiring a subscription, sign up and get access to all eNewspapers in the USA TODAY network. If someone forwarded you this email and you'd like to receive Climate Point in your inbox for free once a week, sign up here .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Climate Point: Global heat record set again and again

