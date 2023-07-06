Climate Point: Global heat record set again and again

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news. I'm Dinah Voyles Pulver, a national reporter on USA TODAY's climate, weather and environment team.
It's entirely likely that the global average temperature record will be broken again over the news few weeks, Robert Rohde, lead scientist for Berkeley Earth, wrote on Twitter this week. "Global warming is leading us into an unfamiliar world," he said.
Already this summer deadly heat , heat domes and wildfires have affected tens of millions of Americans. Experts say there's no relief in sight for the smoke from Canadian wildfires, which could periodically cause problems the rest of the summer.
Federal agencies report about 700 Americans die each year from extreme heat, but some studies suggest it could be more than twice that. Part of what makes a heat wave so dangerous is lack of awareness, experts say.
Legislators in New Jersey heard testimony on a bill to extend tax credits to a company developing offshore wind facilities.
Around the nation
Birdwatchers are braving the heat in Southwest Florida to get a look at a rare tern, Southeastern coastal cities saw high tides this week and sea lions are getting sick off Santa Barbara.
