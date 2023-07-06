Decatur County school system welcomes new superintendent, Dr. Boyd English

Wednesday marked a new day for the Decatur County School system, as it was Superintendent Dr. Boyd English’s first day on the job. English was chosen from 19 applicants after Tim Cochran announced his retirement earlier this year.

Dr. English has years of experience in both the Alabama and Georgia school system, having previously worked as superintendent in Albertville, Alabama; Luverne, Alabama; and Troy, Alabama; and as principal in Swainsboro, Georgia.

According to English, transitioning to Georgia schools hasn’t been a big deal for him. “To me, family is here,” he said, “because my family roots are in the Dothan area. And there’s not a lot of difference between southeast Alabama and southwest Georgia.” He expressed optimism coming to Bainbridge, saying, “Bainbridge is special, Bainbridge has a lot of great things going on. Very exciting times here in Bainbridge, and just excited to be a Bearcat.”

“I wanna acclimate to Decatur County Schools,” he continued. “I’m not looking to come in and implement drastic change, because I think it’s important to look at what we’re doing well, and to continue in those efforts to support the things we’re doing well. And if there are areas we need to address, we will definitely do that when it becomes a necessity to do so.”

English has already visited the county schools, and will be meeting with principals and directors for the rest of the week. “It’s very exciting times when you see the high school, which is a state-of-the-art facility, and then you see the middle school project that has started. And on the heels of the middle school project is the performing arts center at Bainbridge High School… I’m just really blessed and fortunate to be here, and it’s just an exciting time to be a Bearcat.”

