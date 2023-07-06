Lillard is 'perfect point guard' to pair with Embiid but should Sixers move Maxey?

The Philadelphia 76ers are weighing their options. James Harden has exercised his player option in an attempt to complete a sign-and-trade, and there’s another superstar on the market in Damian Lillard that could make sense for the Sixers.

While the Portland Trail Blazers star has made it known that he wants to play in Miami, pairing up with Joel Embiid in Philadelphia could be enticing for Lillard.

But should the Sixers jump at that possibility if it comes to them?

Elliot Shorr-Parks and Kyle Neubeck of the Audacy Original Podcast “Clap Your Hands” discussed the Lillard rumors and if they’d include young guard Tyrese Maxey in the deal.

“Dame is the perfect point guard to pair with Embiid, in my opinion,” Shorr-Parks said (5:09 in player above). “If you had to put a list of what that point guard would look like, it is Dame. But I would be lying if I didn’t say there’s part of me that wouldn’t want to do it.

“I do believe in Maxey taking a big leap. You look at his numbers early in his career compared to other great players, they match up very favorably. He does the one thing that is the most important thing arguably in the NBA right now which is shoot at a high percentage.”

Maxey has gotten better with every season. He averaged 20.3 points per game on 48.1% shooting (43.4% from beyond the arc) in his age-22 season last year.

Lillard was an instant starter for Portland and was 22 in his rookie season (2012-13) when he averaged 19 points on 42.9% shooting. He broke through in the latter half of the decade to become the superstar that he is today.

Shorr-Parks also values the team staying together with some continuity.

“I think if you look at the teams that have been good over the past years that have won the title, they’ve been together a long time. There are not a lot of teams that were thrown together that went on to either make the Finals or to win the Finals,” he said. “So while I would probably still do it because I wouldn’t be brave enough to say no to Lillard, man, there’s a part of me that wouldn’t want to and would understand not doing it.”

If the Sixers are going to go out and try to get Lillard they’re going to have to bring back at least another piece as well.

“My position would be that if you’re just getting Dame … and you’re trading both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, you cannot do that deal,” he said. “Straight up can not do that deal.”

Neubeck went on to explain a potential three-way deal with Harden heading to the Clippers, the Sixers flipping those players from LA to Portland – along with other assets – with Lillard being the only piece landing in Philadelphia.

That would likely set the Sixers back, though.

“I don’t think you’re significantly improving your title odds there because having Dame and Joel Embiid is an incredible starting point, but I don’t think you’re even getting to the point where you can have a real team until another season down the line,” Neubeck continued. “You essentially have no assets left.”

While a three-team trade with the Sixers keeping some of the Clippers players, for example, may work, it doesn’t make much sense for Philadelphia to sell out for Lillard alone.

