Georgia utilities regulator elects new chair

The Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, elected on Thursday Commissioner Jason Shaw as its incoming chairman effective July 22.

Shaw, who represents South Georgia (District 1) on the commission, will serve a two-year term as chair.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the unanimous vote to confirm his chairmanship, Shaw said he intends to continue on the commission’s current path to “keep Georgia moving forward.” He noted several tough issues before regulators, including overseeing the completion of Georgia Power’s new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, which are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

“This one is obviously a big one in terms of the dollar amount — it’s astronomical,” Shaw said. “It’s not as simple as just looking at the cost overruns; if we’re able to prove that certain costs were not prudent, then we’ve got to go back and look at replacing what was spent on that” by clawing back money from Georgia Power and using it to lower rates.

Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the first new commercial nuclear reactors built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades. Unit 3 is now expected to enter service later this month. Officials have said fuel will be loaded into Unit 4 this summer with that reactor entering service late this year or in early 2024.

Georgia Power customers have already been paying for the reactors for years. By the end of this year, the average Georgia Power customer will have already paid about $913 in their monthly bills for Vogtle construction , witnesses have told state regulators. As soon as Unit 3 comes online, Georgia Power estimates its customers will begin paying roughly $3.78 more on their monthly bills.

Further costs could be passed along after hearings expected to be held in the coming months.

“There’s still a lot left to be decided,” Shaw said.

Shaw also defended what he characterized as the commission’s “constructive regulatory relationship” with Georgia Power against criticism that the commission, all five members of which are Republicans, is too deferential to the private utility.

“We’re seeing unprecedented increases in energy costs across this country and it’s something that’s not always pleasant to deal with,” Shaw said. “We make decisions based on what is presented before us and what is on the record and what we think that we can win in any appeal.”

Last year’s PSC elections were cancelled pending the outcome of a lawsuit , currently before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, alleging that holding statewide elections for geographic district seats discriminated against Black voters.

The outgoing chair, Tricia Pridemore, will continue to serve out her term as a commissioner. She will also take the reins as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners next year.

