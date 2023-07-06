Open in App
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia utilities regulator elects new chair

By Meris Lutz - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441MsY_0nICtexJ00

The Georgia Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, elected on Thursday Commissioner Jason Shaw as its incoming chairman effective July 22.

Shaw, who represents South Georgia (District 1) on the commission, will serve a two-year term as chair.

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the unanimous vote to confirm his chairmanship, Shaw said he intends to continue on the commission’s current path to “keep Georgia moving forward.” He noted several tough issues before regulators, including overseeing the completion of Georgia Power’s new nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle, which are years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.

“This one is obviously a big one in terms of the dollar amount — it’s astronomical,” Shaw said. “It’s not as simple as just looking at the cost overruns; if we’re able to prove that certain costs were not prudent, then we’ve got to go back and look at replacing what was spent on that” by clawing back money from Georgia Power and using it to lower rates.

Unit 3 and its twin, Unit 4, are the first new commercial nuclear reactors built from scratch in the U.S. in more than three decades. Unit 3 is now expected to enter service later this month. Officials have said fuel will be loaded into Unit 4 this summer with that reactor entering service late this year or in early 2024.

Georgia Power customers have already been paying for the reactors for years. By the end of this year, the average Georgia Power customer will have already paid about $913 in their monthly bills for Vogtle construction , witnesses have told state regulators. As soon as Unit 3 comes online, Georgia Power estimates its customers will begin paying roughly $3.78 more on their monthly bills.

Further costs could be passed along after hearings expected to be held in the coming months.

“There’s still a lot left to be decided,” Shaw said.

Shaw also defended what he characterized as the commission’s “constructive regulatory relationship” with Georgia Power against criticism that the commission, all five members of which are Republicans, is too deferential to the private utility.

“We’re seeing unprecedented increases in energy costs across this country and it’s something that’s not always pleasant to deal with,” Shaw said. “We make decisions based on what is presented before us and what is on the record and what we think that we can win in any appeal.”

Last year’s PSC elections were cancelled pending the outcome of a lawsuit , currently before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, alleging that holding statewide elections for geographic district seats discriminated against Black voters.

The outgoing chair, Tricia Pridemore, will continue to serve out her term as a commissioner. She will also take the reins as president of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners next year.

Get all the news about the Atlanta Braves delivered each morning. Sign up for Braves Report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
High Fire Danger In Oregon; Road Closures; Evacuation Warnings. Be Aware, Be Prepared!
Banks, OR9 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Woman Kidnapped, Objects Ejected Through Window Onto Popular Pool Area At Caesars Palace.
Las Vegas, NV12 days ago
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Sullivan County Guides Residents on Summer Wildlife Safety
Kingsport, TN13 days ago
Opinion: Denver homeless people living in storage units
Denver, CO3 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy