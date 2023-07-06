Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
West Roxbury Centre Street's road diet
20 days ago
The City of Boston paving the way and prioritizing pedestrian and bicyclist safetywith the new Safety Surge program and bike lane initiatives.
The most recent plan will make some changes to West Roxbury’s Centre Street. The road diet project will reduce the four lanes down to three between LaGrange Street and West Roxbury Parkway in an effort to reduce pedestrian injuries and make streets more walkable + bikeable.
The road diet project was designed to maintain one travel lane for each direction + add a third “flex” lane in the middle, plus create parking-protected bike lanes. Don’t worry, drivers — the plan won’t impact the current on-street parking spots.
Centre Street is just one of the Complete Streets project areas that are in the market for improvements, including East Boston’s Bennington Street, Cummins Highway through Roslindale and Mattapan, and Tremont Street in the South End, just to name a few.
The final design is expected to be completed by mid-July and construction will begin in the fall. The area will be monitored for traffic levels.
Bonus: Residents can get a taste of more pedestrian-friendly streets next Saturday, July 15 during Open Streets Roxbury from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
