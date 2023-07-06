Former LSU Baseball Outfielder Josh Stevenson Reveals Transfer Destination

LSU outfielder Josh Stevenson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal during the Tigers National Championship run in Omaha, and after a short stint in the portal, he’s found his new home.

Stevenson will transfer to Ohio State to continue his baseball career.

Stevenson appeared in 24 games during the 2023 season, going 1-for-10 in his at-bats. Prior to this season, he appeared in 40 games during the 2022 season where he went 13-for-65 with four doubles and one home run at the plate.

After the Tigers standout 2023 regular season, Stevenson did not make the Tigers postseason roster.

Now, the Louisiana native takes his talents up north to suit up for the Ohio State Buckeyes as he looks to make an immediate impact for a program that went 31-25 during the 2023 season.

LSU has already made some noise themselves in the NCAA Transfer Portal after adding three players to this point in Justin Loer, Michael Braswell and Kade Woods.

Justin Loer (Xavier) - Pitcher

Xavier’s Justin Loer committed to the Tigers on June 18 and will take his talents to Baton Rouge this fall. The left-handed pitcher is coming off of a big-time season for the Musketeers, striking out 57 batters in just 63 innings pitched.

Loer boasted a 1.89 ERA during the 2023 season for Xavier. A player who can come in and make an instant impact for the Tigers, Johnson and his staff secure a much-needed lefty for next season.

With the departure of Paul Skenes and LSU battling the injury bug this season, Johnson reiterated that the transfer portal will be their best friend this offseason and it’s already showing.

The Tigers will certainly be looking to secure a handful of pitchers via the portal, but they’ve also remained active in other areas.

Michael Braswell (South Carolina) - Infielder

Just days after entering the portal, Braswell revealed his transfer destination, taking his talents to Baton Rouge and joining the LSU program.

A high-profile transfer, Braswell started 54 games at shortstop as a freshman in 2022 for the Gamecocks while hitting .289 in his first season. Along with an infield role, Braswell saw a few innings on the mound in relief towards the end of his freshman campaign.

In his career with South Carolina, Braswell hit .255/.372/.353 in 153 at-bats. A guy who isn’t known for his power, his development will be crucial once arriving in Baton Rouge. With the Tigers’ player development staff, it could be a match made in heaven for Braswell as he continues reaching his full potential.

Kade Woods (Alabama) - Pitcher

LSU added a commitment from Alabama pitcher and former Ouachita Christian star Kade Woods last Friday, he announced on Twitter. The Louisiana native returns home for the 2024 season.

Woods was 4-1 with one save and a 5.52 ERA in 17 relief appearances in 2023, including two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

In 29 1/3 innings on the bump, Woods allowed 23 hits, walked 15 and struck out 38 batters during his time with the Crimson Tide.