Bristol woman offering $1K reward for missing clutch

By Melanie DaSilva,

20 days ago

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman is offering a $1,000 reward to help find her clutch that went missing during a Fourth of July event in Bristol.

Police say the woman’s American Flag box clutch disappeared while she was watching the fireworks at the Elks Club on July 3.

The woman asks that whoever has the clutch returns it since there’s an item inside with significant sentimental value to her, according to police.

The Elks Lodge posted that the item is connected to a deceased World War II veteran family member of hers and cannot be replaced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Clifford at (401) 253-7766 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (401) 254-2229 or through Tip411 .

