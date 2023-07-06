Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman’s ‘Kill Room’ Film Acquired By Shout Studios



Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman’s Kill Room has been acquired by Shout Studios, Variety reports. The studio has acquired the film’s North American rights after a bidding war erupted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. With the new acquisition, Shout plans to move forward and release Kill Room in theaters in fall 2023.

Jordan Fields, senior VP of acquisitions and originals at Shout, spoke about their newly added film, detailing the movie’s tone and mood . “ Kill Room is a sharp, darkly comic evisceration of the art collecting scene, delivered with wily relish by Uma Thurman and director Nicol Paone. We’re confident this will play very well with audiences who like their witty and visceral entertainment,” Fields said.



Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Entertainment also expressed their excitement about Kill Room . The pair added that their company is partnering with Shout to release the Jackson and Thurman led movie. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Shout on this film,” the pair said. “They’re incredibly passionate and have put together an aggressive release strategy for getting this very fun, very commercial film out to into the world.”

Kill Room will be directed by Nicol Paone, with Jonathan Jacobson handling the film’s story. A press release details the flick as a “dark comedic thriller.” [ Kill Room ] follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme. The plan accidentally turns the hired killer into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.”

The movie reunites the two Pulp Fiction co-stars, Thurman and Jackson. Alongside the two legends, the cast includes Matthew Maher, Candy Buckley, Larry Pine, Jennifer Kim, Tom Pecinka, Debi Mazar, Dree Hemingway, and Amy Keumand.



Uma Thurman also produced Kill Room with Anne Clements, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Jason Weinberg, William Rosenfeld, Bill Kenwright, and Dannielle Thomas.



Executive producers for the upcoming movie feature a laundry list of talent, including Luke Taylor, Phil Hunt, Compton Ross, Ulf Ek, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, David Gilbery, Naomi George, and Matthew Helderman.

