The Eagles Announce Farewell Tour ‘The Long Goodbye’

By Chris Hippensteel,

20 days ago
Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Legendary rock band the Eagles will cap off their half century-spanning career with one final tour, the band announced on Thursday. The classic rock ensemble—behind hits like “Hotel California,” “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” and “Life in the Fast Lane”—will kick off their “The Long Goodbye” tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in September, with iconic band Steely Dan as opening act, Deadline reported. “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band’s Instagram post said. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

